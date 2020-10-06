Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13: Specifications, Availability and More

Vivo has announced that it will launch its Vivo V20 series of smartphones in India on October 13. The company has sent out media invites for the launch of the upcoming Vivo V20 smartphones. The phone's page has been made official on Flipkart, indicating that it will be sold on th Walmart-owned e-commerce platform. The Vivo V20 has already been launched in Indonesia, priced at IDR 5 million (Rs. 26,640 by direct conversion), and is the first phone, including Google's own Pixel 5 to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Vivo V20 has already been listed on Vivo's India and global website, which gives us pretty much everything there is to know about the device ahead of its launch. Vivo V20 will be launched with Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 and come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The Vivo V20 will have a 44-megapixel front camera.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on the Vivo V20 that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, and various camera modes. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V20 will have Bluetooth v5.1, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, SB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. There is no word on the Vivo V20's pricing in India, so we will have to wait for October 12 to get a final word.