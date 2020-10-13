Vivo V20 with 44-Megapixel Front Camera, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched; Price Starts Rs. 24,990

The Vivo V20 smartphone has debuted in India as the latest addition to Vivo's mid-range V series of phones. The phone's pre-booking starts today, and the sale will commence from October 20. The Chinese smartphone-maker is highlighting the Vivo V20's 44-megapixel front camera that supports Eye-Auto focus technology for sharper selfies. The Vivo V20, the company says, is India's slimmest smartphone this year, measuring at a mere 7.38mm.

The new Vivo V20 comes in three colour options of Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. The storage options include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for the price of Rs. 24,990, and Rs. 27,990, respectively. Interested customers in India can purchase the smartphone via the Vivo India e-store and Flipkart as well as from partner retailers. Additionally, customers planning to buy the smartphone via Flipkart can get 10 percent cashback on ICICI Credit Card and Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

The Vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that comes with anti-glare matte glass coating. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 and supports dual-SIM cards (Nano). It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage capacity can further be expanded through a dedicated micro-SD slot.

In terms of cameras, its triple rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel multi-function camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras support modes such as motion auto-focus, eye auto-focus, body and object auto-focus, super night mode, super wide-angle night mode, tripod night mode, ultra-stable video, and more. For selfies and video calling, there's a 44-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture that also supports auto-focus.

Connectivity options on the new Vivo V20 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 and THE USB Type-C port for charging. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery that charge up tp 65o in 30 minutes using the 33W fast charging. The Vivo V20 has an updated gaming mode to deliver a smooth gaming experience.