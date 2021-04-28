Vivo V21 4G and 5G and Vivo V21e With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specs and More

Vivo has launched the Vivo 21 series that includes the regular Vivo V21 and its 5G variant alongside Vivo V21e. All three new smartphones debuted in Malaysia, and the company will launch Vivo 21 series in India on April 29. Both Vivo V21 and Vivo V21 5G feature a MediaTek processor, while the toned-down Vivo V21e comes with a Snapdragon chipset. Other notable features include triple rear cameras, a single 44-megapixel selfie camera, and 33W FlashCharge fast charging support. In terms of design, the new phones look similar to the Vivo V20 series from last year. It is unclear whether Vivo will launch the Vivo V21e tomorrow.

Starting with the 4G and 5G variants of Vivo V21, the two feature a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Their display panels have a hole-punch cutout that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The rear camera module’s design is similar to the one on the Vivo V20 series, and the setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

At the front, the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both have a 44-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front camera also supports 4K video recording with modes such as AI night portrait, eye autofocus, light filters, kid face beauty, beauty mark retention, head slimming, double exposure, video face beauty, and dual-view video. The rear camera also supports 4K video recording. The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 pack a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V21 carries a price tag of MYR 1,599 (approx Rs 29,000), and the 5G model’s price is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, the Vivo V21e comes with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable memory. Its rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.89 lens aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

It has the same 44-megapixel sensor at the front but with OIS support. The Vivo V21e carries a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging support. It costs MYR 1,299 which is roughly Rs 23,600 and comes in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colour options.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here