Vivo V21 5G First Sale in India Now Live: Price, Specifications and Best Deals

The Vivo V21 5G that debuted in India last week is up for its first sale in the country via Flipkart and Vivo stores. Priced at Rs 29,990 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 32,990 (8GB+256GB), the new smartphone comes in Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, and Arctic White colour options. Notably, Flipkart is offering sale deals such as Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can also enjoy 5 percent cashback at the time of purchase. As the name of the phone suggests, the Vivo V21 succeeds the Vivo V20 phones from last year. The Indian market is getting the 5G version of the device, while its 4G model and toned-down Vivo V21e are available in select markets.

In term of specifications, the Vivo V21 sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel has a hole-punch cutout that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The rear camera module’s design is similar to the one on the Vivo V20 series, and the setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and OIS support. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

At the front, the Vivo V21 carries a 44-megapixel camera with optical image OIS support and f/2.0 aperture. It supports modes such as AI night portrait, eye autofocus, light filters, kid face beauty, beauty mark retention, head slimming, double exposure, video face beauty, and dual-view video. The rear camera also supports 4K video recording. The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 pack a 4,000mAh battery that comes with 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Other notable features on the Vivo V21 includes 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The packaging includes a USB power adapter.

