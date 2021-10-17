Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 29,990

Vivo India has introduced a Neon Spark Edition of its popular mid-segment smartphone V21 5G. The new edition is just a new colour scheme and there aren’t any significant changes to the basic design of the smartphone. The phone gets the same minimal bezels design with a waterdrop notch on the front. The volume rocker and power button are placed on one side of the phone and the other side has been left plain. The new colour edition joins the Vivo 21 5G lineup that was previously offered in three colour options including Dusk Blue, Artic White and Sunset Dazzle.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 880U processor, the Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark is offered with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. The phone comes loaded with features like dual SIM support, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner and many others. In terms of display, this Vivo smartphone gets a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz of refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. The camera duties are performed by a triple camera setup that has 64-megapixel primary lens with OIS support. Additionally, there is an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens on the back. At the front, the phone has a 44-megapixel selfie shooter that has features like OIS and autofocus. Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark comes with 4K video recording support.

The Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark is priced equally to the standard variant and costs Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 32,990. The phone is available on Vivo India’s online store and Flipkart with exciting offers. Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark is up for grabs with up to Rs 1,250 instant discount on Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards.

