Vivo V21 5G Officially Teased to Launch in India Soon With 44-Megapixel Front Camera

Vivo has officially teased the launch of the Vivo V21 5G in India, days after the company announced the phone would debut in Malaysia on April 27. As per a promotional poster shared across Vivo India’s social media channels, the upcoming device will also focus on the front camera (similar to the predecessor Vivo V20 series) and pack a triple rear camera system. Vivo has further revealed that the 44-megapixel front camera will support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and night mode for high-quality selfies and video calling. The exact India launch date of the smartphone remains unclear at the moment and more information is expected soon.
Meanwhile, Vivo has launched a dedicated micro-site for the upcoming Vivo V21 on its Malaysia website that highlights its design and select features. We can notice a waterdrop-style notch on the front panel for the single selfie camera, unlike the dual-front shooters on the regular Vivo V20. The company claims the intelligent ‘AI Super Night’ mode algorithm “ignites details and reduces noises" in the selfies for a sharp image. The website notes the Vivo V21 supports dual-SIM cards with 5G connectivity to allow users to connect to a fast mobile network (subject to availability). The phone is teased to come with 8GB + 3GB RAM for a lag-free experience.ALSO READ: Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 765G SoC at Rs 29,990
Meanwhile, notable tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter has shared that the Vivo V21 5G will pack the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and run on Android 11 with custom ROM out-of-the-box. The phone is said to lack a 3.5mm audio jack and a dedicated slot for a microSD card - however, it may carry a hybrid SIM slot. The triple rear camera system will reportedly house an 8-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone may be priced around Rs 25,000 in India. Currently, the Vivo V20’s price in India is set at Rs 22,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, and the Vivo V20 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 29,990 for the same storage option. There’s also the Vivo V20 SE that costs Rs 19,990 for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM storage option.
