Vivo V21 5G With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Confirmed to Launch on April 29

The Vivo V21 5G’s India launch date has been officially disclosed and the phone will debut on April 29. The smartphone is being promoted by Vivo’s new India ambassador and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, and the launch event will take place at 12 PM (noon). The Vivo V21 5G will also focus on its selfie camera, similar to the predecessor, the Vivo V20 series, and will feature a 44-megapixel shooter. The front shooter also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and night mode for high-quality selfies and video calling, Vivo announced last week. As the name suggests, the phone will come with 5G connectivity-enabled.

Meanwhile, Vivo has launched a dedicated micro-site for the upcoming Vivo V21 on its Malaysia website that highlights its design and select features. We can notice a waterdrop-style notch on the front panel for the single selfie camera, unlike the dual-front shooters on the regular Vivo V20. The company claims the intelligent ‘AI Super Night’ mode algorithm “ignites details and reduces noises" in the selfies for a sharp image. The website notes the Vivo V21 supports dual-SIM cards with 5G connectivity to allow users to connect to a fast mobile network (subject to availability). The phone is teased to come with 8GB + 3GB RAM for a lag-free experience.

Your night selfies won’t be the same with #vivoV21, the slimmest and lightest phone in town with 44MP OIS Night Selfie.Coming to you on the 29th of April, 2021 at 12 PM. Let’s #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/cigzXRIEMi — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 25, 2021

Last week, notable tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter shared that the Vivo V21 5G will pack the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and run on Android 11 with custom ROM out-of-the-box. The phone is said to lack a 3.5mm audio jack and a dedicated slot for a microSD card - however, it may carry a hybrid SIM slot. The triple rear camera system will reportedly house an 8-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone may be priced around Rs 25,000 in India. Currently, the Vivo V20‘s price in India is set at Rs 22,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, and the Vivo V20 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 29,990 for the same storage option. There’s also the Vivo V20 SE that costs Rs 19,990 for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM storage option.

