Vivo V21 5G With 44MP Front Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Vivo has launched the Vivo V21 5G in India, days after the phone debuted in Malaysia. The new device succeeds the Vivo V20 and retains its focus on the selfie camera. Its 44-megapixel front shooter comes with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support and is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution. The Vivo V21 will be available in three colour options – Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White. Notably, Vivo also launched a 4G variant of Vivo V21 alongside Vivo V21e in Malaysia recently; however, their India availability details remain unclear.

In term of specifications, the Vivo V21 sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel has a hole-punch cutout that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The rear camera module’s design is similar to the one on the Vivo V20 series, and the setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and OIS support. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

ALSO READ: Vivo V21 4G and 5G and Vivo V21e With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specs and More

At the front, the Vivo V21 carries a 44-megapixel camera with optical image OIS support and f/2.0 aperture. It supports modes such as AI night portrait, eye autofocus, light filters, kid face beauty, beauty mark retention, head slimming, double exposure, video face beauty, and dual-view video. The rear camera also supports 4K video recording. The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 pack a 4,000mAh battery that comes with 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Other notable features on the Vivo V21 includes 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The packaging includes a USB power adapter.

Priced at Rs 29,990 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 32,990 (8GB+256GB), the smartphone will go on sale starting May 6, on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and all offline partner retail stores across India.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here