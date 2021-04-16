Vivo V21 Launch in India Claimed for April 27, to Feature 44MP Eye AF Front Camera

The upcoming Vivo V21 now has an apparent launch date – April 27. According to a report by Moneycontrol citing industry sources, the Vivo V21 may be launched at the end of this month, on the same day as the smartphone may launch in other global markets. The launch comes in a fairly busy time for the smartphone world, which is set to welcome devices such as the Oppo A74, Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 within the next couple of weeks.

There are a few key differences that are apparently expected this year in Vivo’s V series smartphones, in comparison to its launch from last year. While Vivo brought the Vivo V20, V20 SE and V20 Pro to India at the same time last year, the report claims that Vivo will only launch the V21 in India initially, and might follow up with launching the V21 Pro and other variants in the series, at a later date.

In terms of features, the Vivo V21 has been tipped to feature a 44MP front camera with eye tracking autofocus, which the company has also previously marketed with the V20 series. Other claimed features of the V21 series include a 64MP quad rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a night mode. Vivo is also reportedly going to market its devices as the slimmest 5G smartphones in the market, in line with the company’s new aesthetic of producing slim body smartphones.

Vivo as adapted to and maintained a new design language that includes a slim body, despite including features such as gimbal stabilisation in flagship devices such as the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+. The V21, meanwhile, is expected to be a premium mid-range smartphone that falls in the Rs 30,000 bracket, and offers a camera centric usage experience like its previous variant offered. More details about its specifications and other key details will be revealed in the coming weeks, by when the device is expected to launch in India.

