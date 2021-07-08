Vivo V21 Pro, Y72 5G's India Prices Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

Vivo V21 Pro and Vivo Y72 5G’s pricing details have surfaced online ahead of the two’s official confirmation from the company. The Vivo Y72 5G that debuted in Thailand back in March would reportedly launch in India on July 15. On the other hand, Vivo V21 Pro’s specifications remain unclear though the smartphone is tipped to launch at the end of July. Its exact launch date is also yet to be revealed. Vivo already offers two smartphones under the V21 series - the regular Vivo V21 5G and the V21e 5G. The new report by 91Mobiles claims that the Vivo V21 Pro would come with a starting price of Rs 32,990, likely for the base model in India. The Vivo Y72 5G is tipped to cost Rs 22,990 for the single 8GB RAM variant.

In terms of specifications, we can expect the global and India-specific variants of Vivo Y72 5G to share more or less the same specifications. To recall, the global variant of the Vivo Y72 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It was previously reported that the India-specific model would support 90Hz refresh rate, as per an alleged promotional poster. Under the hood, the global Vivo Y72 5G carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The India-specific model is said to include the same chipset. Notably, the Dimensity 700 chipset also powers several budget devices such as Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G. The Vivo Y72 5G includes a triple rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, and a hybrid SIM slot. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. As mentioned, the Vivo V21 Pro’s specification details are sparse and more information from the company is expected soon.

