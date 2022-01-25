Vivo has refreshed its V21-smartphone lineup with the Vivo V21A, in India. The smartphone comes with an ‘affordable’ price tag and has a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone comes days after the company launched the Vivo V21e in the country. Vivo says the smartphone is aimed towards millennials “to meet their requirements." Like other Vivo devices, the Vivo Y21A follows the company’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and is manufactured at its Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh facility.

ALSO READ: iPhone SE 2020 Gets Big Discount on Flipkart But Should You Buy It in 2022?

Vivo V21A Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V21A comes in two colours - Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow. The phone sports a 6.51-inch LCD display with HD+ (1600×720 pixels) resolution and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The Vivo 21A measures 8mm in thickness and weighs 182 grams - the same as the Vivo 21e. Under the hood, we get a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset that powers several budget smartphones such as Nokia 3.1, Samsung Galaxy M01s, Tecno Spark 8 and more. The chipset comes paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and users can increase the latter with a microSD card.

The Vivo V21A runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box and customers can also enjoy 1GB of extended RAM tech that uses idle storage to boost performance. It essentially gives 5GB of RAM for better multitasking. At the back, we get a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sapper inside the square-shaped module. The rear camera module adopts a black colour finish. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling. The camera app on the Vivo V21A comes bundled with modes such as Photo, Portrait (basic), Video, Pano, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and DOC. In terms of connectivity, we get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a Type-C port for charging, and 4G. The Vivo V21A carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Vivo Y21A Price in India

The Vivo Y21A’s price in India is set at Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is available to purchase on Vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.