Vivo V21e 5G With 32MP Front Camera, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Vivo has refreshed the Vivo V-series with the new Vivo V21e 5G. The new smartphone is a toned-down variant of the Vivo V21 5G that debuted in India in April 2021 and comes with dual rear cameras. Similar to other Vivo V-series phones, the new Vivo V21e 5G focuses on selfies with the 32-megapixel front camera that supports Super Night Selfie and AI Extreme modes for rich low-light images. It also comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to affordable smartphones. The same chipset powers several budget offerings in India such as Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Poco M3 Pro 5G. There’s also a 4G variant of Vivo V21e with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset that is available in Malaysia; however, its global availability details remain unclear.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V21e 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. The phone is barely 7.67mm in thickness and weighs 167 grams. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM + 3GB of extended virtual RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is expandable via the hybrid card slot. The phone runs on ColorOS 1.1 out-of-the-box and supports 5G connectivity. Its dual rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with Auto-focus support and f/2.2 aperture. As mentioned, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and the camera app comes bundled with modes like slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro, AR stickers, Doc, Double exposure, and more. The rear camera app adopts a black colour finish.

Other notable features of the Vivo V21e 5G includes Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, under-display fingerprint support, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Vivo says the phone can charge from 0 to 72 percent in 30 minutes. The Vivo V21e 5G’s carries a price tag of Rs 27,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. It is available in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz colours via Vivo e-store. Notably, Amazon is offering the phone at Rs 24,990. To recall, the Vivo V21 5G carries a price tag of Rs 29,990 in India.

