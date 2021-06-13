Vivo V21e 5G With 32MP Front Camera, Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Vivo is reportedly planning to launch the Vivo V21e 5G in India soon. Currently, the company sells the 4G variant of the Vivo V21 in the country, while the 5G version and the Vivo V21e are available in Malaysia. According to 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the unannounced Vivo V21e 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The same processor powers budget offerings such as Poco M3 Pro 5G and Reamlme 8 5G. Previously, the smartphone purportedly appeared on Geekbench and BIS certification websites, indicating an imminent India launch. Vivo is yet to confirm this development.

The new report notes that the Vivo V21e 5G would feature a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and sit right below the V21 5G, which carries a 90Hz display. Under the hood, it is said to pack MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. In terms of cameras, the smartphone is tipped to include a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle shooter. At the front, the phone will reportedly offer a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. At last, the Vivo V21e 5G could carry a 4,000mAh battery with a 44W fast charging solution. To recall, the 5G-enabled Vivo V21 comes with a triple rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Vivo V21 5G carries a 44-megapixel camera with OIS support.

The exact launch date and pricing details of the Vivo V21e 5G remain unclear. Its 5G sibling costs Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB RAM +256GB storage options in India. On the other hand, the Vivo V21e that is currently available in Malaysia debuted with a price tag of MYR 1,299, which is roughly Rs 23,600.

