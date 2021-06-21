Vivo V21e 5G's India Price Leaked Ahead of Official Launch on June 24

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo V21e 5G in India on June 24. The upcoming smartphone’s microsite is live on the Flipkart app and Vivo India website that highlights features such as dual-5G mode, 7.29mm thickness, a dual-rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary camera, and 8GB RAM with software extension support of up to 3GB. Similar to other Vivo V-series phone, the Vivo V21e 5G will continue to focus on selfies and carry a 32-megapixel front camera. The Flipkart listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone would support a 44W fast charging solution. Currently, Vivo sells Vivo V21 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The company also have 4G variants of Vivo V21 and V21e in Malaysia.

Ahead of the official launch, the Vivo V21e 5G‘s alleged pricing has been tipped by tipster ‘@_the_tech_guy’ on Twitter. A post notes that its would price start at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, which is slightly costlier than the 4G variant of Vivo V21e that costs MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs 23,200). Earlier this month, a separate leak claimed that the Vivo V21e 5G would sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to pack MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. In terms of cameras, the smartphone is tipped to include a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle shooter. It might carry a 4,000mAh battery with a 44W fast charging solution. To recall, the 5G-enabled Vivo V21 comes with a triple rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Vivo V21 5G carries a 44-megapixel camera with OIS support.

