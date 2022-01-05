Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest offerings, the Vivo V23 and the Vivo V23 Pro in India. The smartphones come with MediaTek processors and have dual front cameras on them. The two smartphones have been launched in two colour options - Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. In terms of design and colour options, the Vivo V23 Pro has an interesting back panel made of fluorite AG glass back that changes colour when exposed to UV light or sunlight. Quirky feature.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro Price

The Vivo V23 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 38,990 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 43,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 34,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo V23 5G Specifications

The Vivo V23 5G comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Vivo V23 comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone gets a dual camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Vivo V23 Pro Specifications

The Vivo V23 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The camera module is similar to the vanilla model, just the primary sensor is a 108-megapixel unit instead of the 50-megapixel unit on the vanilla Vivo V23 5G.

Connectivity Options and Sensors

In terms of connectivity, both the smartphones include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB type-C, and Bluetooth v5.2. Sensors onboard include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, and NavIC.

