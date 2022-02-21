Vivo has refreshed its V-smartphone series in India with Vivo V23e. The new phone debuted weeks after the company introduced the regular Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G in the county. In terms of design, the toned-down Vivo V23e looks similar to its siblings in terms of the flat-edge design inspired by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the new model gets a single selfie camera instead of dual-snappers on the regular and Pro variants. Additionally, the latest model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that powers Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, and Realme 5G.

Vivo V23e specifications

The new smartphone sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution (Full-HD+) and a waterdrop-style notch. Similar to the Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro, the latest model retains a sleek design, measuring 7.32mm in thickness and weighing 127 grams. Vivo claims the back material is glass, but won’t leave fingerprint smudges. Under the hood, the Vivo V23e comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports Extended RAM technology that utilises free internal storage to increase the RAM capacity. In this case, we will get up to 12GB of RAM which would improve multitasking.

At the back, we get a triple rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with auto-focus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the Vivo V23e comes with a 44-megapixel camera with auto-focus. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Portrait Filters, Bokeh Flare Portrait, High Resolution, Live Photo, AR Stickers, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-View Video, and Double Exposure.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V23e also supports 5G. The phone further gets dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, a hybrid SIM slot, and 4G LTE. There’s an under-display fingerprint scanner as well. Lastly, the Vivo V23e carries a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23e Price in India

The Vivo V23e’s price in India is set at Rs 25,990 (MRP Rs 28,990) for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. It is available to purchase on the Vivo India e-store. The phone comes in two colours - Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold.

