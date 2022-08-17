Vivo V25 Pro Launched With Colour Changing Design, MediaTek Chip: Price, Specs And More

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest Vivo V25 Pro in India. The Vivo V25 Pro comes with a MediaTek dimensity processor, a curved display, and a cool colour-changing design, among other things. Let us take a look at the smartphone’s price, specifications, and more.

Vivo V25 Pro Price

The Vivo V25 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 35,999 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, will be priced at Rs 39,999 in the country. The Vivo V25 Pro has been launched in a “Sailing Blue” colour option which has a colour-changing flourite AG glass back panel. The smartphone can change its colour to a dark navy shade when exposed to sunlight or UV light. There is also a black colour option for the Vivo V25 Pro, but that does not change colour. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting August 25.

Vivo V25 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Users can also extend their RAM by 8GB more using Vivo’s RAM expansion feature. The Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 4,830mAh battery paired with up to 66W fast charging.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V25 Pro that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

