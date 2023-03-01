Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And Availability

The Chinese technology giant Vivo on Wednesday announced the launch of its two new V-series smartphones — Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in India. The newly launched Vivo V27 series is packed with a 3D curved display along with the premium Fluorite AG Glass back panel that features colour-changing technology,

Also, the smartphones pack the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766V primary rear custom sensor along with the new Aura light technology as well.

Vivo V27 series: Price and Colours

Both smartphones come in two colours - Magic Blue (with color-changing) and Noble Black. According to the company, Vivo V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at Rs 37,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting today March 01, 2023, across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Consumers pre-booking the device using online channels can avail of a flat discount of Rs 3,000 (applicable on HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank), while consumers pre-booking the device offline can avail up to INR 3,500 cashback with ICICI, Kotak, and HDB Financial services.

On the other hand, Vivo V27 will be available for purchase starting March 23, 2023, for Rs 32,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The company has also launched its new TWS — Vivo TWS Air. It will be available for purchase at Rs 3,999.

As part of bundle offer, consumers purchasing V27 series can avail a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 2,999.

“Vivo V27 series opens up new possibilities for consumers by delivering vivo’s most comprehensive smartphone camera experience to-date, offering flagship-level MediaTek chipsets paired with the segment’s best 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS," Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.

“Both smartphones bring the 3D curved display, the unique Aura Light technology combined with the much loved color-changing technology, and other industry-leading technologies to meet the changing needs of consumers," Sriramula added.

Vivo V27 series: Specifications

Both Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 bring the premium 6.78 3D Curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

Both devices feature an impressive triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device features a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus for video calls and selfies.

Vivo V27 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. Vivo V27, on the other hand, debuts with India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, that also brings the latest flagship-grade 4nm chip technology with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 for impressive power-efficiency.

Both V27 Pro and V27 are paired with LPDDR5 RAM and fast UFS 3.1 storage for a smooth experience while multitasking. Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with industry-leading Extended RAM 3.0 technology that increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB.

Vivo V27 Pro and V27 come with 4600mAh battery paired with fast 66W FlashCharge that brings Vivo’s own Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. Both smartphones run on Funtouch OS13, which is based on the latest Android 13 platform.

