English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo V9 Gets Price Cut In India, Now Retails At Rs.20,990
After receiving the price cut, the Vivo V9 will be available for purchase at Rs 20,990, down from its launch price of Rs 22,990.
Vivo V9 Gets Price Cut In India, Now Retails At Rs.20,990 (image: News18.com)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has slashed the price of the Vivo V9 smartphone in India. After receiving the price cut, the Vivo V9 will be available for purchase at Rs 20,990, against its original price of Rs 22,990. This makes a price cut of Rs 2,000 on the smartphone. This news was reported by Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom where the store’s owner took to Twitter to announce the latest price drop. We are not sure if this is a limited time offer, or the price has been permanently slashed.
Also Read: Google to Take Over Call Centers With Its Duplex AI Assistant: Report
The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.
As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and carries a 6GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.
Also Read: Samsung's Growth in Profit Slows Down on Account of Smartphones Sales
As per Vivo, the V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.
Vivo V9 sports a plastic built with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a micro-USB support.
As for its optics, the Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel camera at the front. It offers Bokeh mode, Shot Refocus for adjusting the depth effect post clicking the picture, an HDR mode, PDAF and dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI support for enhanced selfies.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also Read: Google to Take Over Call Centers With Its Duplex AI Assistant: Report
The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.
As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and carries a 6GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.
Also Read: Samsung's Growth in Profit Slows Down on Account of Smartphones Sales
As per Vivo, the V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.
Vivo V9 sports a plastic built with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a micro-USB support.
As for its optics, the Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel camera at the front. It offers Bokeh mode, Shot Refocus for adjusting the depth effect post clicking the picture, an HDR mode, PDAF and dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI support for enhanced selfies.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone Trailer is Bold, Brave and Unabashed; Watch It Here
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter