Vivo V9 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More

Vivo's recently launched smartphone Vivo V9 will go on sale via offline stores today. The Vivo V9 is priced at Rs 22,990 and will be available for purchase in Pearl Black, Champagne Gold and Sapphire Blue colour options. The device will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo E-Store from April 5. As a launch offer, Paytm is giving cashback of Rs. 2,299 on using the code 'VIVOV9', while Amazon is giving cashback of 5 percent in the form of Pay balance.The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.As per Vivo, the V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.Vivo V9 sports a plastic built with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a micro-USB support.As for its optics, the Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4) for depth effect in the images. It offers Bokeh mode, Shot Refocus for adjusting the depth effect post clicking the picture, an HDR mode, PDAF and dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI support for enhanced selfies.