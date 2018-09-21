English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo V9 Pro With 6GB RAM to Debut in India in October; to be Priced Under Rs 20K
The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Halo full view display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor.
Vivo V11 Pro. Representative Image.
Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to launch V9 Pro smartphone with 6GB RAM and FHD+ display in India in October. "The smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor with 6GB RAM," industry sources told IANS on Friday.
The upcoming device will sport a 6.3-inch display and it will have a screen-to-body ratio of around 90 per cent. The company launched V11 Pro in the country for Rs 25,990 earlier this month.
V11 Pro also comes with Vivo's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant "Jovi", Google Lens and Google Assistant to assist users in map navigation, online shopping, travel arrangements, music, video and social media.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
