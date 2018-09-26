English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo V9 Pro With Notch Display, Snapdragon 660 Launched in India
Vivo V9 Pro will be available at a special price of Rs 17,990 during Amazon India's "Great India Festival" next month.
Vivo V9 Pro With Notch Display, Snapdragon 660 Launched in India
Loading...
Chinese handset maker Vivo on Wednesday refreshed its popular V series with the V9 Pro smartphone in India for Rs 19,990. The device will be available at a special price of Rs 17,990 during Amazon India's "Great India Festival" next month.
"With the Vivo V9 Pro, we hope to provide an all-round, immersive smartphone experience backed by powerful performance, while offering affordability and reliability," Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor powers the device, backed by a 3260mAh battery. The phone runs the company's proprietary "Funtouch 4.0 OS" based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.
The smartphone sports a 16MP selfie shooter and has 13MP + 2MP sensors at the rear. The V9Pro features 6.3-inch FHD+ "FullView" display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio while the screen is protected by third-generation Corning Gorilla glass.
"With the Vivo V9 Pro, we hope to provide an all-round, immersive smartphone experience backed by powerful performance, while offering affordability and reliability," Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor powers the device, backed by a 3260mAh battery. The phone runs the company's proprietary "Funtouch 4.0 OS" based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.
The smartphone sports a 16MP selfie shooter and has 13MP + 2MP sensors at the rear. The V9Pro features 6.3-inch FHD+ "FullView" display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio while the screen is protected by third-generation Corning Gorilla glass.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Shahid Kapoor on Playing Dingko Singh: Looking Exactly Like a Person Makes It a Caricature
- Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign
- The $600000 PUBG Mobile Challenge is a Part of a Larger eSports Plan
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...