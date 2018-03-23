English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Vivo V9 to Launch India Today: How to Watch Live-Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

The Vivo V9 will be launched at an event held in Mumbai at 12 pm where the Vivo’s new brand ambassador Aamir Khan will likely be present to promote the smartphone.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
Vivo V9 to Launch India Today: How to Watch Live-Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Vivo V9 to Launch India Today: How to Watch Live-Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will formally announce the launch of its newest mid-range handset the Vivo V9 in India today. The Vivo V9 will be launched at an event held in Mumbai where the company’s new brand ambassador Aamir Khan will likely be present to promote the smartphone. The Vivo V9 smartphone much like other Vivo smartphones will have selfie camera as its biggest highlight. Another highlight of the V9 will be the iPhone X-like notch which extends the screen aspect ratio

The launch of Vivo V9 will be live streamed online on the company's Facebook account as well as YouTube channel. The event is likely to kick off at 12 pm IST. You can watch the live stream right below.



The Vivo V9 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a 2.5D curved glass on the top of the FullView display, which offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The device is powered by the 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out of the box device and houses a 3260mAh battery

In terms of optics, Vivo V 9 comes with a 24MP selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and supports facial recognition and 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup with the same f/2.0 aperture on the rear.

On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (only 2.5G), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The Vivo V9 measures 154.81 × 75.03 × 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.

Also Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room







