English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
Vivo V9 to Launch India Today: How to Watch Live-Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
The Vivo V9 will be launched at an event held in Mumbai at 12 pm where the Vivo’s new brand ambassador Aamir Khan will likely be present to promote the smartphone.
Vivo V9 to Launch India Today: How to Watch Live-Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will formally announce the launch of its newest mid-range handset the Vivo V9 in India today. The Vivo V9 will be launched at an event held in Mumbai where the company’s new brand ambassador Aamir Khan will likely be present to promote the smartphone. The Vivo V9 smartphone much like other Vivo smartphones will have selfie camera as its biggest highlight. Another highlight of the V9 will be the iPhone X-like notch which extends the screen aspect ratio
The launch of Vivo V9 will be live streamed online on the company's Facebook account as well as YouTube channel. The event is likely to kick off at 12 pm IST. You can watch the live stream right below.
The Vivo V9 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a 2.5D curved glass on the top of the FullView display, which offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The device is powered by the 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out of the box device and houses a 3260mAh battery
In terms of optics, Vivo V 9 comes with a 24MP selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and supports facial recognition and 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup with the same f/2.0 aperture on the rear.
On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (only 2.5G), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The Vivo V9 measures 154.81 × 75.03 × 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.
Also Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
The launch of Vivo V9 will be live streamed online on the company's Facebook account as well as YouTube channel. The event is likely to kick off at 12 pm IST. You can watch the live stream right below.
The Vivo V9 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a 2.5D curved glass on the top of the FullView display, which offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The device is powered by the 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out of the box device and houses a 3260mAh battery
In terms of optics, Vivo V 9 comes with a 24MP selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and supports facial recognition and 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup with the same f/2.0 aperture on the rear.
On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (only 2.5G), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The Vivo V9 measures 154.81 × 75.03 × 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.
Also Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Auckland
- Rajkummar Refuses to Play Second Lead in Sushant Starrer? Here is the Truth!
- Yuki Bhambri Through to Second Round in Miami, Faces Jack Sock
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to Rekindle Relationship?
- Watch Sprint King Usain Bolt Begin Trial With Borussia Dortmund