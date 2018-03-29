English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo V9 Video Review: The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Reach India
Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre.
Vivo V9 Review. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
Vivo V9 has been launched in India as a mid-range smartphone offering. The latest Vivo phone boasts of an iPhone X-like notch, dual rear cameras and a whopping 24-megapixel camera on the front. Vivo V9 has been launched at a price of Rs 22,990 and will be available for purchase in Pearl Black, Champagne Gold and Sapphire Blue colour options.
The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.
Watch the full review of Vivo V9 here:
As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.
Read more
Also Watch
The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.
Watch the full review of Vivo V9 here:
As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.
Read more
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data
- Flipkart Delivery Boy Stabbed 20 Times By Delhi Woman For Late Delivery of Smartphone
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla
- Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now