English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vivo V9 Video Review: The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Reach India

Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vivo V9 Video Review: The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Reach India
Vivo V9 Review. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
Vivo V9 has been launched in India as a mid-range smartphone offering. The latest Vivo phone boasts of an iPhone X-like notch, dual rear cameras and a whopping 24-megapixel camera on the front. Vivo V9 has been launched at a price of Rs 22,990 and will be available for purchase in Pearl Black, Champagne Gold and Sapphire Blue colour options.

The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.

Watch the full review of Vivo V9 here:


 

As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.

Read more

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Recommended For You