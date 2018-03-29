Vivo V9 Video Review: The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Reach India

Vivo V9 has been launched in India as a mid-range smartphone offering. The latest Vivo phone boasts of an iPhone X-like notch, dual rear cameras and a whopping 24-megapixel camera on the front. Vivo V9 has been launched at a price of Rs 22,990 and will be available for purchase in Pearl Black, Champagne Gold and Sapphire Blue colour options.The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.