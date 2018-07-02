Vivo V9 With 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660SoC Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the 6GB variant of the V9 smartphone in Indonesia. Apart from the change in RAM, the new variant is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The new variant comes with a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel camera at the front. The new Vivo V9 has been priced at IDR 42,99,000 (roughly Rs 20,600) and it will be available from 4th July in Indonesia.The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and carries a 6GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.As per Vivo, the V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.Vivo V9 sports a plastic built with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a micro-USB support.As for its optics, the Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel camera at the front. It offers Bokeh mode, Shot Refocus for adjusting the depth effect post clicking the picture, an HDR mode, PDAF and dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI support for enhanced selfies.