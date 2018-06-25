English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo V9 Youth Gets a Price Cut of Rs 1000 in India
After receiving the price cut, the Vivo V9 Youth will be available for purchase at Rs 17,990, down from its launch price of Rs 18,990.
Vivo V9 Youth Gets a Price Cut of Rs 1000 in India (image: Vivo)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has slashed the price of the Vivo V9 Youth smartphone in India. After receiving the price cut, the Vivo V9 Youth will be available for purchase at Rs 17,990, down from its launch price of Rs 18,990. This news was reported by Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom where the store’s owner took to Twitter to announce the latest price drop. But the device is listed on Amazon India and Flipkart at its original price of Rs 18,990.
Also Read: Huawei P20 Pro Update to Improve Video Recording Capabilities
Similar to the V9, the V9 Youth features a Full View display with pretty thin side bezels and almost 90% screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved Display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.8GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor with 4GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the highly customized Funtouch OS laid on top. On the rear, we can also spot the fingerprint sensor.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notched Display, AI Dual Cameras, Face Unlock Launched
In terms of optics, the device houses a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear shooter with LED flash. For selfies, the phone has been provided with a 16MP shooter. The smartphone also comes with Bokeh mode, AI Beauty, and AR Stickers features. Connectivity features of the phone 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. It packs 3260mAh battery and measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also Read: Huawei P20 Pro Update to Improve Video Recording Capabilities
Similar to the V9, the V9 Youth features a Full View display with pretty thin side bezels and almost 90% screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved Display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.8GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor with 4GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the highly customized Funtouch OS laid on top. On the rear, we can also spot the fingerprint sensor.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notched Display, AI Dual Cameras, Face Unlock Launched
In terms of optics, the device houses a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear shooter with LED flash. For selfies, the phone has been provided with a 16MP shooter. The smartphone also comes with Bokeh mode, AI Beauty, and AR Stickers features. Connectivity features of the phone 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. It packs 3260mAh battery and measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?