Vivo V9 Youth Gets a Price Cut of Rs 1000 in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has slashed the price of the Vivo V9 Youth smartphone in India. After receiving the price cut, the Vivo V9 Youth will be available for purchase at Rs 17,990, down from its launch price of Rs 18,990. This news was reported by Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom where the store’s owner took to Twitter to announce the latest price drop. But the device is listed on Amazon India and Flipkart at its original price of Rs 18,990.Similar to the V9, the V9 Youth features a Full View display with pretty thin side bezels and almost 90% screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved Display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.8GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor with 4GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the highly customized Funtouch OS laid on top. On the rear, we can also spot the fingerprint sensor.In terms of optics, the device houses a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear shooter with LED flash. For selfies, the phone has been provided with a 16MP shooter. The smartphone also comes with Bokeh mode, AI Beauty, and AR Stickers features. Connectivity features of the phone 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. It packs 3260mAh battery and measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.