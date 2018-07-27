Vivo V9 Youth Gets a Second Price Cut of Rs 1,000

Vivo has slashed the price of the Vivo V9 Youth smartphone in India. This is the second price cut after it got a price cut of Rs 1,000 recently. Vivo V9 Youth was launched in India for Rs 18,999 in April this year. According to the Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom Vivo V9 Youth after receiving a price cut of Rs 1,000, is now available for Rs 16,990. While, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, and Amazon all of them still list the smartphone for Rs. 17,990 in Black and Gold colour option.Similar to the V9, the V9 Youth features a Full View display with pretty thin side bezels and almost 90% screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved Display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.8GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor with 4GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the highly customized Funtouch OS laid on top. On the rear, we can also spot the fingerprint sensor.In terms of optics, the device houses a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear shooter with LED flash. For selfies, the phone has been provided with a 16MP shooter. The smartphone also comes with Bokeh mode, AI Beauty, and AR Stickers features. Connectivity features of the phone 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. It packs 3260mAh battery and measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.