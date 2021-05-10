Vivo Will Push Three Years of Android OS and Security Updates for Upcoming Flagships

Vivo will push three years of Android OS and security updates on its flagship smartphones, the company announced today. The update cycle will come into force for smartphones launched after July 2021 in Europe, Australia, and India, the company said in a press release. “We are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features," Vivo’s CTO and senior vice president Yujian Shi said. This brings Vivo in the group of Android manufacturers that are promising at least three years of OS updates on their flagship smartphones. Google updates the OS on its Pixel smartphones for at least three years.

Last year, Samsung announced a “three generation" OS policy covering some Galaxy smartphones, joined by Nokia parent HMD global in April with a promise of two years of Android OS updates and three years of security updates on its new X-Series smartphones. Even LG announced three years of updates on its flagship smartphones right before the company announced its plans to shutter the smartphone business. Samsung this year even said that some smartphones will also get up to four years of Android security updates.

Now, three years of OS updates is a big improvement over the two years time period that was previously the standard for most Android manufacturers. However, this could extend to as much as four years. Last year, Google and Qualcomm announced that they are working to make it easier for manufacturers to offer as much as four generations of Android OS and security updates, starting with devices that will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC.

This also puts Vivo ahead of possibly the most popular Android brand after Samsung - OnePlus. OnePlus currently only offers two years of Android OS updates and three years of Android security updates on its smartphones. Even OnePlus’ sister company Oppo offers two years of security updates (two years OS update is general Android policy). The latest change puts Vivo ahead of both OnePlus and Oppo, both of which are major players in the Android smartphone space.

