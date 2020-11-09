Vivo Will Unveil its New OriginOS on November 18, Company Confirms on Weibo

Vivo has announced that it will unveil its new OriginOS on November 18 - a day before the company's Vivo Developer Conference (VDC) 2020 commences. The Chinese smartphone maker added that the new OS would be showcased at a special event in Shenzhen, China that will kick off at 3:30 PM local time (1 PM IST). Additionally, Vivo has set up a new account dedicated to the OriginOS on the Chinese micro-blogging site, Weibo that currently mentions the November 18 unveiling date. More details about the OriginOS are expected from the company in the coming days.

Vivo previously shared that the company had been working on the OriginOS for over a year and it is expected to replace the Funtouch OS, currently powering Vivo smartphones. It is named after the team that has built it – Origin Studio, although its features are currently unclear. It was also reported that the OriginOS would carry a relatively cleaner Android experience as the early versions of the Funtouch OS were heavily customised with barely a trace of the stock Android looks or features. One of the rumours associated with new Vivo UI is that there could be a toggle switch that would enable users to switch between the modified version of OriginOS and the cleaner Android UX. Explaining its "Brave new world" tag line for the OS, Vivo says, users would be able to "emotionally" interact with a real experience close to reality.

Last week, it was reported that Vivo would unveil the OriginOS on November 19, the day when the Vivo Developer Conference 2020 commences. The announcement over the OriginOS came at a time when the company is also expected to launch the new Vivo X60 smartphone. Moreover, the event is also expected to showcase new Vivo apps, games, and home appliances. Recently, a report by research firm Counterpoint gave Vivo poor ratings in terms of software updates. According to the report, only 24 percent of Vivo phones sold between the period Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 were updated to Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top.