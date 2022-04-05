Vivo X Fold Foldable Phone Specifications Revealed: Here’s What We Know So Far

Vivo X Fold is the company’s first foldable smartphone that is launching on April 11. Vivo is hosting an event in China where the device will be unveiled in front of the world. As of now, Vivo X Fold details have been kept under wrap and the official teaser only talked about the design and the cameras from Zeiss Optics.

Now, a very clear leak of the phone’s marketing banner has seemingly revealed all the specifications of the Vivo Fold X phone. It shares details about the hardware, camera chops and more in Mandarin, ahead of the phone’s launch in the country.

Vivo Fold X Specifications Expected

The new Vivo Fold X leak suggests the device is going to be a premium product for the brand, promising a lot of excitement for the consumer. As per the details shared in the banner, Vivo Fold X is likely to have an 8-inch LTPO 3.0 display on the inside with support for 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is 6.53-inch which supports Full HD+ quality along with 120Hz refresh rate.

The device gets the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM that could go up to 12GB or even 16GB for this device. Vivo Fold X runs on Android 12-based software out of the box, and has a 4600mAh battery that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Vivo Fold X is claimed to have withstood 300,000 folds and unfolds and the screen seems to have broken all benchmark records.

On the imaging front, Vivo Fold X really has the upper hand, thanks to the Zeiss Optics collaboration, which gets you a quad rear camera setup. The module consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor and an OIS periscope lens.

Vivo Fold X is launching in China, and there is a good chance that the foldable phone will make its way to other markets like India in the coming months.

