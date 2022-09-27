Vivo X Fold+ Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset Announced: Price, Features

Vivo is bringing another device to the main foldable arena with the new X Fold+ model which is the successor to the X Fold that was launched earlier. Vivo is powering its new foldable with the latest Snapdragon flagship chip, increasing the size of the battery and faster-charging speed. The foldable tech remains the same, and Vivo continues to use Zeiss Optics for its camera optimisation.

Vivo X Fold+ Price

Vivo X Fold+ will be available in China and the base variant is priced at CNY 10,000 (Rs 1,13,700 approx) which gives you 12GB + 256GB storage. The higher variant with 12GB + 512GB storage costs CNY 11,000 (Rs 1,25,000 approx). Vivo will start selling the X Fold+ on September 29 in the region.

Vivo X Fold+ Specifications

Vivo X Fold+ gets the same display set on the outside and inside. You have a 6.53-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The inner screen is 8-inches with an LTPO panel that switches the screen refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz based on what you are doing on the screen. Both displays get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The hinge mechanism from Vivo allows you to use the device in three modes.

As we mentioned, Vivo is using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB RAM to power this foldable device. It has 256GB and 512GB as storage options. The battery size has gone up to 4,730mAh which now supports 80W charging speed in the wired mode. It also comes with support for 50W wireless charging.

The camera setup at the back has four sensors, which include a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with OIS.

We haven’t seen Vivo bring its foldable to global markets and we are hoping that the X Fold+ heads out of China this year.

