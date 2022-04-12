Vivo X Fold Foldable Smartphone With Zeiss-Powered Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone is officially here, and the company is throwing everything but the kitchen sink for its first foldable device in the market. Vivo X Fold hasn’t really given us any surprises from the multiple leaks that we have come across in the past few weeks.

It has an AMOLED display, Zeiss-powered cameras, using the latest Snapdragon flagship chipset and packing all this into a premium design body.

Vivo X Fold Smartphone Price

Vivo X Fold smartphone is priced at $1,415 (Rs 1,07,640 approx) and will be available in multiple for buyers in China. The company has not shared its global launch plans for the Vivo X Fold smartphone, so people in India might have to wait a bit longer.

Vivo X Fold Specifications

Vivo X Fold gets an 8-inch LTPO2 folding display on the inside with support for 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is 6.53-inch AMOLED which also offers 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has equipped both displays with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Vivo X Fold can stay open at angles between 60 and 120-degrees. The hinge of the foldable device gets aircraft-grade finishing, which brings further solidity to the mechanism.

Vivo X Fold is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and you get 12GB RAM. It has a 4600mAh battery that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Going by the form factor, we are not sure if this battery unit can deliver endurance for long hours.

On the imaging front, Vivo X Fold carries a solid set of cameras powered by Zeiss. The quad rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel zoom sensor, a 5x periscope sensor, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Zeiss is powering the cameras with its customisation features and processing. Interestingly, Vivo has added selfie cameras on the inside and outside.

For the price and its features, Vivo X Fold promises to be a solid challenger to fellow foldables in the market from Samsung and Oppo and among others.

