English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo X21 UD With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Expected to Launch on May 29
Vivo is set to bring an X-series smartphone to India.
Vivo X21 UD. (Image: Vivo)
Vivo seems all geared up to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market in the form of Vivo X21 UD. Recent invites by the Chinese smartphone maker reveal a May 29 launch date for the smartphone and feature a big X, hinting at an X series smartphone to be launched on the date. To recall, Vivo X21 UD was first unveiled at the CES 2018 and was recently launched in China. The device boasts of an in-display fingerprint sensor, meaning there is no physical fingerprint sensor or home button on the smartphone. Users will have to use an on-screen fingerprint sensor to unlock the device.
Vivo X21 UD comes as the second offering by Vivo to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The first one was the Vivo X20 Plus UD, which also has chances of being introduced in the country on the launch date.
Vivo X21 UD Specifications
The Vivo X21 UD sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It has even got the Android P beta release post its launch.
Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
As for its optics, X21 UD comes with a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) along with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel camera for selfies with a f/2.0 aperture and features like facial recognition, IR fill light and 3D mapping.
Connectivity options on the Vivo X21 UD include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 with OTG support, and GPS.
Vivo X21 UD Price
Vivo X21 UD comes as a premium smartphone by Vivo and has been priced at CNY 3,598 (~Rs 37,100) in China and SGD 799 (~Rs 39,900) in Singapore. As for its India launch, the smartphone is expected to be priced anywhere between the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 mark. If so, the device will compete directly with the likes of OnePlus 6 and Honor 10.
Also Watch
Vivo X21 UD comes as the second offering by Vivo to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The first one was the Vivo X20 Plus UD, which also has chances of being introduced in the country on the launch date.
Vivo X21 UD Specifications
The Vivo X21 UD sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It has even got the Android P beta release post its launch.
Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
As for its optics, X21 UD comes with a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) along with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel camera for selfies with a f/2.0 aperture and features like facial recognition, IR fill light and 3D mapping.
Connectivity options on the Vivo X21 UD include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 with OTG support, and GPS.
Vivo X21 UD Price
Vivo X21 UD comes as a premium smartphone by Vivo and has been priced at CNY 3,598 (~Rs 37,100) in China and SGD 799 (~Rs 39,900) in Singapore. As for its India launch, the smartphone is expected to be priced anywhere between the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 mark. If so, the device will compete directly with the likes of OnePlus 6 and Honor 10.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Manchester United Secure Second Place With West Ham Draw
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500