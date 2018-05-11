Vivo X21 UD With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Expected to Launch on May 29

Vivo seems all geared up to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market in the form of Vivo X21 UD. Recent invites by the Chinese smartphone maker reveal a May 29 launch date for the smartphone and feature a big X, hinting at an X series smartphone to be launched on the date. To recall, Vivo X21 UD was first unveiled at the CES 2018 and was recently launched in China. The device boasts of an in-display fingerprint sensor, meaning there is no physical fingerprint sensor or home button on the smartphone. Users will have to use an on-screen fingerprint sensor to unlock the device.Vivo X21 UD comes as the second offering by Vivo to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The first one was the Vivo X20 Plus UD, which also has chances of being introduced in the country on the launch date.The Vivo X21 UD sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It has even got the Android P beta release post its launch.As for its optics, X21 UD comes with a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) along with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel camera for selfies with a f/2.0 aperture and features like facial recognition, IR fill light and 3D mapping.Connectivity options on the Vivo X21 UD include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 with OTG support, and GPS.Vivo X21 UD comes as a premium smartphone by Vivo and has been priced at CNY 3,598 (~Rs 37,100) in China and SGD 799 (~Rs 39,900) in Singapore. As for its India launch, the smartphone is expected to be priced anywhere between the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 mark. If so, the device will compete directly with the likes of OnePlus 6 and Honor 10.