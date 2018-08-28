Vivo X21, Vivo V9 And Vivo Y83 Get Permanent Price Cuts in India: Here Are The Details

Vivo India it has reduced prices of the Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, and Vivo X21 in the Indian market with effect from Monday, August 27. Vivo India has confirmed that these smartphones will retail at new MOP (Market Operative Price) with price drop of up to Rs 4,000. Vivo X21 is available at Rs 31,990; Vivo V9 at Rs. 18,999 and the Vivo Y83 at Rs. 13,990 (all MOP).Vivo V9 was launched in March this year at Rs 22,990 is now available at Rs 18,990. The Vivo V9 is available in India in Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options in a single 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and carries a 6GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.Vivo X21 is one of the first smartphones in India to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was launched in India back in May at Rs 35,990 but can now be purchased at Rs 31,990.Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It even gets the Android P beta release post its launch.Vivo Y 83, at the time of launch, was priced at Rs 14,990 and is now available for Rs 13,990. The Vivo Y83 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ screen with 720x1520 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The company claims that the smartphone comes with narrow bezels and 88% screen-to-body ratio. On the hardware front, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.