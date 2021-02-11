Vivo X50 Pro Plus May Launch in India Alongside Vivo X60 Series in April, Pricing Tipped

Vivo will reportedly launch the new Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC-powered Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro in India by April. Now, a new report citing industry sources claims that the Chinese smartphone maker will bring its erstwhile flagship, the Vivo X50 Pro Plus alongside the two new smartphones in the country around the same time. The Vivo X50 Pro Plus that debuted in China in June 2020 packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and quad rear cameras. Notably, Vivo is also rumoured to bring the Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered Vivo X60 Pro Plus in India later this year.

According to 91Mobiles, the Vivo X50 Pro Plus will cost "significantly" lesser than the China variant in India. The smartphone's starting price is tipped under Rs 40,000. Interestingly, the Vivo X60's price in China starts at CNY 3,498 (approx Rs 39,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant while the pro model comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage variant that costs CNY 4,498 (approx Rs 50,600). If the report is accurate, it will be interesting to see how Vivo will price its erstwhile flagship and new-generation smartphones.

On the other hand, the specifications of the India-specific Vivo X50 Pro Plus will be the same as its China-variant. To recall, the Vivo X50 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports HDR10+. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel periscope-style telephoto lens which offers up to 5X optical zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies. The cameras can record 8K video at 30fps.

Other Vivo X50 Pro Plus features include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-fi, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports fast wired charging at 44W. Vivo is yet to confirm the development officially.