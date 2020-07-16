Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 With Quad Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India

Vivo has launched a pair of new smartphones in India- the Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50. The Chinese smartphone maker has once again focused on bringing camera focused features on these new phones considering the tagline- Photography Redefined. Both the phones come with hole-punch AMOLED displays and in-display fingerprint scanners. The Pro variant offers high-end features including a curved display and a proprietory Gimbal Camera System for improved stability.

Vivo X50 Specifications

The new X50 range was originally unveiled last month in China and it seems that the company is not bringing the top of the line X50 Pro+ to India which sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC. Coming to the X50, the handset features 6.56-inch flat FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate along with a punch hole for the front camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the 765 that was originally launched during the global unveiling. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X50 series features a quad camera setup highlighted by the 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.48 aperture lens and a 13-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.48 aperture lens. The camera also offers 20x optical zoom as well as an Astro Mode, Extreme Night Vision, Super Night HDR, Pro Sports Mode, Motion AF Tracking, and an Instant Vlog. The front camera includes a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone also packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

The X50 Pro on the other hand is powered by the Snapdragon 767 SoC and features the same 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate but with curved edges. You also get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The highlight feature of the phone is the quad-camera setup that features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and special Gimbal Camera System to offer superior stabilisation. There is also an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree FoV, a 13-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens that enables 60x hybrid zoom. This one also offers Super Clear Night Mode, 3D Stabilisation, Extreme Night Vision, Astro Mode, Super Night HDR, Motion AF Tracking, and an Instant Vlog. The front camera is the same 32-megapixel sensor. Lastly, there is a 4,315mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge.

Price

The Vivo X50 has been priced in India at Rs 34,990 for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,990. The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for the single 256GB storage variant. The smartphones will be available for purchase starting July 24 from offline and online retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.