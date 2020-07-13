Vivo X50 Pro, X50 to Launch in India on July 16: Specifications, Expected Price and More

Vivo might just topple OnePlus and bring its own Snapdragon 765G processor equipped smartphone to India. As per the teasers, the company will launch the Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 on July 16. The OnePlus Nord on the other hand is set to launch on July 21 in India. The new smartphones from Vivo are expected to sell on e-commerce platform Flipkart, as suggested by the dedicated product page.

Vivo X50 Pro, X50 Specifications

The new X50 range was originally unveiled last month and it seems that the company is not bringing the top of the line X50 Pro+ to India which sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC. Coming to the X50 Pro and the X50, both will come with a similar sleek design, and will mostly have similar specs including the 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate along with a punch hole for the front camera. The smartphones are going to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB RAM.

The Vivo X50 series features a quad camera setup highlighted by the 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture alongside a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The primary camera is said to include four-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation), a closed-loop motor, and 20x digital zoom. There is also support for up to 60x digital zoom. The front camera includes a 32-megapixel sensor. The difference between the Vivo X50 and the Pro variant is that the regular version features a 4,200mAh battery, while the Pro model gets a bigger 4,315mAh capacity while both phones support 33W fast charging. The phones are also said to be one of the slimmest at 7.49mm and lightweight at 173gms.

Vivo X50 Pro, X50 Expected Price

The Vivo X50 was launched in China at 3498 yuan (Rs 37,500 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and 3898 yuan (Rs 41,900 approx). On the other hand, the X50 Pro is priced at 4298 yuan (Rs 46,200 approx) and 4698 yuan (Rs 50,500 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and 8GB+256GB variant respectively. The company will have to cut down costs as the price is already creeping into the OnePlus 8 price range in India. The upcoming OnePlus Nord is also expected to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with an expected starting price of under Rs 30,000.