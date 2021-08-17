Vivo X60 Gets Price Cut in India, Price Now Starts at Rs 34,990

The Vivo X60 phone in India is getting a price cut, the company announced today. The smartphone will now be available at a starting price of Rs 34,990 instead of INR 37,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 39,990 instead of Rs 41,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The prices are applicable from today, August 17 across Vivo channels and Flipkart. The company has also announced additional sale offers for online and offline channels till August 31. Customers with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance cards can enjoy 10 percent from mainline alongside one-time screen replacement. The official e-store if offering up to Rs 5,000 cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on cards and a no-cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months. Partner online channels like Flipkart is offering extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange deal.

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.5-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate with 398ppi pixel density and a Schott Xensation Up screen protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Vivo X60 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor and two 13-megapixel cameras with f/2.46 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The camera app comes bundled with modes, like night, portrait, pano, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, Pro, AR stickers, Super Moon, Astro, Pro Sports, and long-exposure. Other notable features of Vivo X60 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi with MIMO tech, Bluetooth 5.1, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Readers can check out our review of the phone here.

