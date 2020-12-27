Vivo X60 Pro Appears on TENAA Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

The Vivo X60 Pro has surfaced on the Chinese certification authority TENAA's website that notes its key specifications. The Pro model, along with the vanilla Vivo X60, will launch in China on December 29, the company confirmed earlier. The upcoming series is also said to be the first to pack the latest 5nm Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. Earlier this month, Vivo had announced its partnership with Germany-based Zeiss optics for the smartphones' cameras.

As per the TENAA listing (via tipster Digital Chat Station), the Vivo X60 Pro would sport a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED screen and support 5G connectivity. Under the hood, the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the site adds. Its rear camera module is said to house a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 13-megapixel camera units. For selfies and videos, the phone will reportedly pack a 32-megapixel shooter inside the centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout.

Other features that the TENAA sit tips include 4,130mAh battery and dual-mode 5G. The phone is said to be 7.59mm in thickness and weigh 178 grams. Lastly, the Vivo X60 series is expected to ship with Android 11-based OriginOS. The Vivo X60 lineup may also include a Vivo X60s, though specifications of the phone remain unclear. The vanilla model will reportedly come in three colour options – grey, shimmer (translated), and a blueish-pink gradient. Whereas, the Pro might feature grey and blueish-pink gradient colour options.

Previously, notable tipster Digital Chat Station had indicated the starting price of the Vivo X60 series at CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs 39,400). Currently, both Vivo X50 and X50 are available in India at Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively. Another recent leak suggested that the Vivo X60 could be the world's thinnest 5G smartphone. More information about the phones would be revealed during the launch this week.