Vivo X60 Pro+ Launched With Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, 50MP Quad Cameras: Check Price Here

Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo X60 Pro+, its latest flagship smartphone. Announced in China, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is among the first smartphones in the world to run on the recently announced 2021 flagship SoC from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888. The smartphone was teased earlier at the launch of the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro back in December 2020, and has now been launched in China. However, the smartphone’s availability for international markets remains undisclosed for now, although Vivo may decide to launch it globally at a later date.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It features two RAM and storage variants, with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB options at hand. The device will get two colour variants – classic orange and dark blue, and as is the norm with phones nowadays, gets a high, 92.7 percent claimed screen to body ratio. The slim bezels are further accompanied by a single punch-hole slot on the display, which houses the solitary front camera on the phone. The display is 6.56 inches in size, and gets a full HD+ screen resolution with its AMOLED panel, along with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and HDR10+ certification, and claimed 103 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage.

To the rear, the Vivo X60 Pro+ features a quad rear camera module that includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.57 lens, 48MP second sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and combined macro capability, 32MP ‘portrait’ sensor with f/2.08 lens, and a fourth 8MP sensor with an f/3.4 periscope lens for optical zoom. The punch-hole slot at the front gets a 32MP unit with f/2.45 lens.

Other features on the Vivo X60 Pro+ include 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB-C 3.1 port for charging and wired tethering, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging standard. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is 9.1mm thick and weighs 190 grams. It costs CNY 4,998 and CNY 5,998 for the two RAM and storage variants (approx. Rs 56,500 to Rs 68,000), and if it is launched in global markets including India, it will likely cost about the same.