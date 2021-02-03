Vivo X60 Series Tipped to Launch in India by April, X60 Pro Plus May Arrive Later This Year

Vivo launched the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro last year with the new Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. The company then later introduced the Vivo X60 Pro Plus with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, the Chinese tech country is reportedly planning to launch the phone outside China including India. The company is yet to share the Vivo X60 series global availability details officially.

According to 91Mobiles citing industry sources, Vivo will launch the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro around the end of March or beginning of April. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is also expected to reach the Indian market, though its availability details are sparse. The report adds it is unclear at the moment whether the Vivo X60 Pro Plus will be accompanied by the vanilla X60 or the X60 Pro, or both. The report does not highlight the India pricing details of the smartphones. To recall, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus' price in China starts at CNY 4,998 (approx Rs 56,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the Vivo X60 Pro comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage model that costs CNY 4,498 (approx Rs 50,600), while the vanilla Vivo X60's price starts at CNY 3,498 (approx Rs 39,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The India variants of the Vivo X60 might be priced at similar price points.

In terms of specifications, Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro Plus feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The regular and Pro model pack the Exynos 1080 SoC while the Vivo X60 Pro Plus includes the Snapdragon 888 SoC, under the hood. The Vivo X60 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. Both the Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus model pack a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The Vivo X60 includes a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Whereas, Vivo X60 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus carries a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.