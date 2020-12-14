Vivo X60 Series With Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC, Zeiss Optics to Launch on December 29

The Vivo X60 series has been confirmed to launch on December 29, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Weibo. A promotional poster of the smartphone series also reveals that it will pack the new Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC (first smartphones to use) along with Zeiss optics. Earlier reports have indicated that the new series will include the vanilla Vivo X60 accompanied by the high-end Vivo X60 Pro. However, other leaks suggest the existence of a Vivo X60s 5G as well. The upcoming successor of the Vivo X50 series is first expected to launch in China, followed by global launch next year.

The new Vivo X60 series will likely ship with the Android-based OriginOS - Vivo's latest custom skin. Moreover, the promotional poster on Weibo shows two X60 phones, where the middle one is expected to be the vanilla model since it lacks a periscope-style lens. It also indicates that the Pro variant will come with quad rear camera setup while the vanilla Vivo X60 will have triple rear cameras. Vivo has partnered German optical company, Zeiss, for the camera setup on the smartphones, the poster highlighted. Earlier in November, leaked live images of the smartphones further tipped a centrally-aligned hole-punch display. Additionally, the vanilla Vivo X60 was showcased with a flat display panel while the Pro variant will reportedly feature a curved display.

Previously, notable tipster Digital Chat Station had indicated the starting price of the Vivo X60 series at CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs 39,400). Currently, both Vivo X50 and X50 are available in India at Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively. The Vivo X50 Pro features a distinct 48-megapixel primary camera with gimbal stabilisation. The company says that the camera technology not only provides stability but also offers flexible 3D stabilisation and can cover angles 300 percent larger than traditional optical image stabilisation (OIS). Vivo is yet to share the global availability details of the upcoming Vivo X60 smartphones.