Vivo X60 Smartphones Alleged Live Photo Surfaces Online, Tipped to Run Upcoming OriginOS

The alleged live photo of the rumoured Vivo X60 and X60 Pro smartphones have surfaced online. The photo provided by notable tipster Digital Chat Station on Twitter highlights the vanilla Vivo X60 with a flat display, while the Vivo X60 Pro features a curved display. Meanwhile, another leaked image (via GSMArena) teases the Vivo X60 Pro running the upcoming OrginOS that is said to be based on Android 11. The company will showcase its upcoming custom skin on November 18, a day before its 2020 Vivo developer conference kickstarts.

The alleged live photo of the Vivo X60 series teases only the front panel of the smartphones. We can notice its hole-punch design that houses the front camera sensor. In another post, a tipster who goes by the name Arsenal (name translated) on Weibo, has added that the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. Samsung will be officially unveiling the new Exynos processor today. Moreover, the vanilla Vivo X60 is tipped to cost starting CNY 3,500 (approx Rs 39,400). The pricing details of the Pro variant, on the other hand, remain unclear. Previous reports have suggested that the Vivo X60 phones might also pack the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. As mentioned, the Vivo X60 Pro will likely run OriginOS, however, the vanilla Vivo X60 might also feature the new Android 11-based custom skin. Notably, the X60 series may also include Vivo X60s 5G that was spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing in July this year.

The OriginOS which is named after its creators Origin Studio, is said to carry a relatively cleaner Android experience, unlike the Funtouch OS that barely has any traces of the stock Android in terms of design and features. One of the rumours associated with new Vivo skin is that there could be a toggle switch that would enable users to switch between the modified version of OriginOS and the cleaner Android UX. Recently, the Vivo X60 branding was spotted at a store in China, therefore indicating its imminent launch.