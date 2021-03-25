Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro & X60 Pro+ Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors: Price, Specs & More

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its flagship series, the Vivo X60 series in India. The Vivo X60 series has been launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and ZEISS camera lenses with Gimbal stabilisation. The Vivo X60 series includes the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Vivo X60 series has been priced at Rs 37,990 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the vanilla Vivo X60 costs Rs 41,990. The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X60 Pro+, on the other hand is priced at Rs 69,990 for the top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Pre-orders for the Vivo X60 series begin today and the smartphones will go on sale starting April 2. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo.com, Tata Cliq, and Paytm Mall, along with offline partners like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X60 comes with a 6.5-inch Flexible AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate with 398ppi pixel density and a Schott Xensation Up screen protection. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that is not expandable. The smartphone has a 4,200mAh battery with support for 55W FlashCharge fast charging technology and runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1. The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel GN1 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor with Gimbal Stabilisation, a 32-megapixel shooter, and an 8-megapixel camera. Up front, the Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Connectivity options on the Vivo X60 Pro+ include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB type-C port.

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro comes with the same 6.5-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and and 240Hz touch sampling rate with 398ppi pixel density and a Schott Xensation Up screen protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chpiset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge fast charging and runs The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with Gimbal stabilisation, and two 13-megapixel cameras. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the Vivo X60 Pro. Connectivity options on the Vivo X60 Pro remain the same as the Vivo X60 Pro+ apart from the fact that there is no NFC on Vivo X60 Pro and it comes with Bluetooth 5.1 instead of Bluetooth 5.2.

Vivo X60 Specifications

The Vivo X60 is pretty much the same phone as the Vivo X60 Pro with some minor differences. It also comes with the same 6.5-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and and 240Hz touch sampling rate with 398ppi pixel density and a Schott Xensation Up screen protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, similar to the Vivo X60 Pro, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a the same 4,200mAh battery with the same 33W fast charging. The Vivo X60 also sports a triple rear camera setup, but this is where the main difference lies. There is no gimbal stabilisation on the Vivo X60. There is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor along with the same two 13-megapixel shooter. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.