Vivo X60, X60 Pro With Exynos 1080 SoC, Zeiss Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Vivo has refreshed its premium X-series lineup with the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro phones. Both smartphones come with a large 6.56-inch AMOLED display and the new Android 11-based Origin OS custom skin. Notably, the X60 series is also the first to feature Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. As confirmed by the company previously, the new Vivo X60 lineup comes with Zeiss optics. The Chinese smartphone maker has also announced the development of Vivo X60 Pro+.

In terms of pricing, then Vivo X60 price starting at CNY 3,498 (approx Rs 39,300) for the 8GB+ 128GB base variant. Its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options carry a price tag of CNY 3,798 (approx Rs 42,650) and CNY 3,998 (approx Rs 44,900), respectively. The Vivo X60 Pro comes in 12GB + 256GB variant for CNY 4,498 (approx Rs 50,500). The vanilla model comes with Huacai (purple), Shimmer (peach), and Force (black) colour options while the Pro variant has two colour finishes. The smartphones sale would start next year in China, and the company is yet to specify its global availability details.

Starting with the Vivo X60 Pro, the phone sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC with Mali G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256 of UFS3.1 storage. In terms of the design, Vivo X50 Pro and the X60 Pro look quite alike except for the placement of the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel with f/1.48 sensor that supports micro-head 4-axis gimbal-like video image stabilisation (VIS). It further carries a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom capability. Vivo X60 Pro's periscope camera is optically-stabilised. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.45 aperture. Its camera app comes pre-loaded with modes such as night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, high pixel, and professional mode.

Other features on the Vivo X60 Pro include dual-SIM card support, 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and OTG. It ships with the Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. It further packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

On the other hand, the vanilla Vivo X60 offers more or less the same features as its Pro sibling except for a relatively smaller 4,300mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port. However, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses an optically-stabilised 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 lens accompanied by a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.46 portrait lens and 2x optical zoom. It also ships with OriginOS 1.0 and Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC similar to the Vivo X60 Pro.

Lastly, Vivo has also teased the arrival of the Vivo X60 Pro+ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device is teased to launch early next year; however, its specifications remain unclear, at the moment.