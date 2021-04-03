Vivo X60t Launched With MediaTek Dimensity SoC, ZEISS Triple Cameras: Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its Vivo X60 series, the Vivo X60t. The Vivo X60t has been launched in China at a price of CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs 39,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo X60t has been launched in two colour options - Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The Vivo X60t is the latest addition to the Vivo X60 series that includes the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. The Vivo X60t comes with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, while other smartphones in the Vivo X60 series are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

The Vivo X60t runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 software and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor paired with 8GB of RAM an 128GB of internal storage. There is a triple rear camera setup developed by ZEISS, as on other Vivo X60 smartphones, on the Vivo X60t that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13-megapixel tertiary portrait sensor. Up front, the Vivo X60t comes with a 32-megapixel front camera. There is a 4,300mAh battery on the Vivo X60t that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Vivo X60t include a USB type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and more.

It is not known if the Vivo X60t will make it to the Indian market. Vivo launched the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+ in India last month. The Vivo series includes the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Vivo X60 series has been priced at Rs 37,990 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the vanilla Vivo X60 costs Rs 41,990. The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X60 Pro+, on the other hand is priced at Rs 69,990 for the top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Vivo X60 series went on sale in India on April 2.