Vivo X70 Pro's Sale in India Begins, Price Starts at Rs 46,990: Check Offers

Vivo’s latest Vivo X70 Pro is now available to purchase in India. The new smartphone comes in three variants and is available to purchase via Flipkart and Vivo e-store. Its base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs Rs 46,990 and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 49,990. The top tier 12GB and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 52,990. Vivo had also launched Vivo X70 Pro+ that will go on sale in India on October 12, 2021.

Vivo X70 Pro customers can choose between Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn colour options. In terms of sale deals, customers can get 10 percent cashback on credit card regular and EMI transactions with Citibank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank on mainline channels. Users will also get V-shield mobile protection against all damages for up to six months. Whereas, Vivo e-store is offering 10 percent cashback on credit card regular and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank, Citibank and Kotak Bank. There’s also a one-time screen replacement offer. Lastly, Flipkart users will get an instant discount worth Rs 4,000 with ICICI and Axis bank credit and debit cards till October 10. All channels are offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI option. Additionally, with the launch of Vivo X70 series in India, the company has also introduced “Vivo XCARE" to provide an “Xceptional customer experience and offers."

On the specifications front, the Vivo X70 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate display, HDR10+ support, and a punch-hole cutout for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS support and gimbal stabilisation 3.0 technology. The primary camera is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 116-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Other notable features of the Vivo X70 Pro include Android 11-based FuntouchOS custom skin and a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. It comes bundled with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

