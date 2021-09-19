Vivo has finally confirmed the launch of the Vivo X70 series in India on September 30 after introducing the smartphones in China earlier this month. Through a dedicated microsite, Vivo has teased the launch of Vivo X70 Pro+ 5G and will likely bring the other two models from the series - the regular Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro, in the country. It appears that the India-specific smartphones will carry the same set of specifications and features as their Chinese siblings. Similar to other Vivo X-series smartphones, the upcoming devices will focus on mobile photography. The cameras on all the Vivo X70 series are tuned by Zeiss and come with a special coating, ‘Zeiss T*,’ to “minimise the effect of flares, stray light, and ghosting."

The China-specific Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro look similar to each other but differ considerably in terms of cameras. Both phones come in three colour options and storage. The regular Vivo X70 sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and carries MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM. Its triple rear cameras setup houses a 40-megapixel primary camera, and there’s a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging. The Vivo X70 Pro also comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display but carries a Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC paired up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The phone features a quad rear camera system instead of a triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ comes as the flagship and sports a larger 6.78-inch Ultra-HD (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, it carries the flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC and features quad-cameras at the back. It is the only phone in the series to get 50W Wireless Flash Charge support apart from 55W Flash Charge fast charging for the 5,000mAh battery. All phones come with a 120Hz display. Readers can check the pricing of the phone here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here