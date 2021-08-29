Vivo X70 Series Renders, Full Specs Leaked Ahead of Expected September Launch

Vivo will reportedly launch the Vivo X70 series in India in September - in just six months after launching the Vivo X60 series in the country and less than a year after introducing it in China (December 2020). It was reported that Vivo would launch the Vivo X70 series in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The next-gen smartphone series is said to include the regular Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+ - similar to the current Vivo X60 series. The company is said to add Vivo X70t and Vivo X70t Pro later this year. Ahead of the official confirmation of the new smartphones, full specifications and high-renders have surfaced online. Before we dive deep, readers must take the information with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to share the development officially.

The specifications of the Vivo X70 series were shared by a tipster on Weibo (via GizChina) while the renders come from multiple publications with OnLeaks. Starting with the Vivo X70, the phone will reportedly sport a 6.56-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it may pack the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor; a future variant may receive the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset that also powers Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. The phone is said to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 40-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 13-megapixel tertiary camera. The front camera details remain unclear but it is like the entire series would focus on mobile photography, similar to old Vivo X-series phones. The Vivo X70 may also carry a slightly bigger 4,400mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging. The device will reportedly sell in three colourways – Black, White, and Aurora. The Aurora variant will have an AG finish.

The Vivo X70 Pro is said to be similar to the Vivo X70. The phone will reportedly pack a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other similar features include a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging and Samsung Exynos 1080 processor. The Vivo X70 Pro will reportedly come with a quad rear camera setup, comprising 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x Optical Zoom. The device may come in Black, White, and Aurora colours.

Lastly, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is said to be the flagship device in the lineup.

The top-tier model will reportedly get a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with 10-bit support, 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, and a 2K resolution. According to the report, the handset will carry a Snapdragon 888+ SoC instead of the previously rumoured vanilla Snapdragon 888. It may also get a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery with 55W wire fast-charging support and 50W fast wireless charging. The rear camera system might house a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x Optical Zoom. The device is also said to pack Vivo’s V1 Image Signal Processing unit. This variant comes in Black with AG finish, Orange with Vegan Leather, and Blue with Plain Leather.

