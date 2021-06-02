Vivo X70 Series Tipped to Launch in India in September in Partnership With IPL

Vivo will reportedly launch the Vivo X70 series in India in September - in just six months after launching the Vivo X60 series in the country. The development comes from GizmoChina in collaboration with tipster Yogesh, though the exact launch details remain unclear. The report further adds launch would be done in partnership with the Indian Premier League, which Vivo sponsors. It has been also rumoured that the T20 cricket tournament will continue in the UAE owing to the COVID-19 pandemic between September and October. Other hardware related details of the rumoured Vivo X70 series remain a mystery. Vivo is yet to share the development officially, and readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

The new report comes nearly two months after a tipster (via Gadgets 360) noted that the unannounced Vivo X70 Pro+ would pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. This is bigger than the 4,200mAh battery found on Vivo X60 Pro+. The phone will reportedly continue to carry Zeiss optics and have a 1/1.28-inch sensor, whereas, the Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel 1/1.31-inch primary sensor. Additionally, the tipster had added that Vivo X70 Pro+ would also pack Snapdragon 888 chipset. To recall, the Vivo X60 series that debuted in India in March 2021 includes the vanilla Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Vivo X60 Pro+ packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. All the smartphones come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 5G support, and 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The regular Vivo X60 carries a starting price tag of Rs 37,990, while the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ price start at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively.

